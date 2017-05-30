May 30 Enersys

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.28 excluding items

* Enersys - qtrly ‍net earnings for q4 $0.21 per diluted share​

* Q4 sales $626.8 million, up 3 percent

* Lowers q1 2018 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view to $1.10 to $1.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $622.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S