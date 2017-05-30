May 30 Enersys:

* Enersys reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.28 excluding items

* Q4 sales $626.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $622.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowers q1 2018 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view to $1.10 to $1.14

* Net earnings for q4 of fiscal 2016 were $9.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: