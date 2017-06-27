June 27 EnerSys:
* Says settled a portion of its previously disclosed
proceeding involving German competition authority - SEC filing
* EnerSys - settlement relates to conduct involving co's
motive power battery business & agreeing to pay a fine of
EUR12.6 million which is payable by July 12
* EnerSys - German competition authority issued fining
decision related to co's reserve power battery business, which
constitutes remaining portion of German proceeding
* EnerSys - EnerSys is not required to escrow any portion of
proposed fine during appeal process
* EnerSys is appealing the fining decision including payment
of proposed fine of EUR10.0 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2sO6yri)
