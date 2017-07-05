BRIEF-Merck to present new data from clinical trials at IAS 2017
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017
July 5 Enersys:
* Enersys-on July 5, co settled previously disclosed proceeding involving netherlands authority for consumers and markets by agreeing to pay fine of eur9.5 million Source text (bit.ly/2uLF6sq) Further company coverage:
* Blank check company, Pensare Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tUnwGi) Further company coverage: [Pensare Acquisition Corp]
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others