March 14 Oscar Properties Holding AB

* Oscar Engelbert has engaged ABG Sundal Collier AB and Swedbank AB to investigate the conditions for a placement of up to 3,750,000 common shares of Oscar Properties holding AB - ABG Sundal Collier statement

* Engelbert's current holding amounts to 15,842,482 common shares and 81,761 preference shares, representing approximately 52.5 percent and 55.1 percent of the total shares and votes in Oscar Properties