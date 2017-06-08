June 8 Enghouse Systems Ltd:

* Enghouse releases second quarter results

* Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share

* Enghouse Systems Ltd - q2 revenue was C$79.5 million, an increase of 1.3 pct over revenue of C$78.5 million in q2 last year

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.45, revenue view C$82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S