March 10 Enghouse Systems Ltd

* Enghouse releases first quarter results

* Enghouse Systems Ltd - q1 revenue increased to $78.8 million, compared to revenue of $74.4 million in q1 of prior year

* Enghouse Systems Ltd - board of directors also approved a 14% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.16 per common share

* Enghouse Systems Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.37, revenue view c$78.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S