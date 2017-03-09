March 9 Engie says:

* Says stepping up the search for further exploration potential in and around the Gjoea licence off Norway

* The North Sea Gjoea field was the fifth-highest producing field on the Norwegian shelf in 2016. Production was 43.8 million barrels oil equivalents. This is an increase of 5 pct compared to 2015, and better than targeted

* Due to good reservoir management, Gjoea is set to produce 60 million barrels of oil equivalents more than estimated at start of production

* Together with the record high production, the recent discoveries in the northern part of the North Sea, especially Engie's oil and gas discovery Cara, have increased the licence partnership's interest in this region

* Engie's partners are Petoro, Wintershall, DEA Norge and Shell