March 9 Engie says:
* Says stepping up the search for further exploration
potential in and around the Gjoea licence off Norway
* The North Sea Gjoea field was the fifth-highest producing
field on the Norwegian shelf in 2016. Production was 43.8
million barrels oil equivalents. This is an increase of 5 pct
compared to 2015, and better than targeted
* Due to good reservoir management, Gjoea is set to produce
60 million barrels of oil equivalents more than estimated at
start of production
* Together with the record high production, the recent
discoveries in the northern part of the North Sea, especially
Engie's oil and gas discovery Cara, have increased the licence
partnership's interest in this region
* Engie's partners are Petoro, Wintershall, DEA
Norge and Shell
Source text: bit.ly/2mErwpP
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)