14 hours ago
BRIEF-Engold exploration program suspended due to forest fires in Cariboo region
July 10, 2017 / 7:32 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Engold exploration program suspended due to forest fires in Cariboo region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Engold Mines Ltd

* Engold Exploration program suspended due to forest fires in Cariboo region

* Due to extreme forest fire activity in Cariboo region of British Columbia, company has shut down all exploration activity

* Town of Lac La Hache, where company's exploration office and workshop is located, is currently on evacuation alert

* Aware of no fires burning on property itself, heavy smoke, closed roads,intermittent power outages made continued operations unworkable​

* Company has shut down all exploration activity on its Lac La Hache property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

