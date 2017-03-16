March 16 Eni Spa

* Norway Petroleum Directorate: dry well about 80 kilometres northwest of the Johan Castberg discovery in the Barents Sea – 7318/12-2

* NPD: license 716 is operated by Eni, which holds a 30 pct stake

* Other license participants are Bayerngas, Faroe Petroleum and Petoro with 20 pct each and Point Resources with 10 pct

* The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Middle and Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks (Stø and Nordmela formations)

* The secondary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Triassic reservoir rocks (Fruholmen and Snadd formations). Drilling to secondary exploration targets was contingent upon discoveries in the primary exploration target

* Well 7318/12-2 encountered about 60 metres of dense sandstone rocks in the Stø and Nordmela formations

* This is the first exploration well in production licence 716. The licence was awarded in 2013 in the 22nd licensing round

* The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned

* The nearby Castberg is operated by Statoil Source text: bit.ly/2mLE4K7 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)