April 3 Eniro AB
* Eniro presents recapitalization plan
* Says new issue of ordinary shares for SEK 275 mln
* Says offering to holders of convertibles and preference
shares to exchange convertibles to ordinary shares
* Says decrease in interest-bearing loans by SEK 828 mln if
owners of convertibles and preference shares accept offer and
new share issue carried out
* Says board of directors recommends that annual general
meeting vote in favor of making an offer to preference
shareholders and convertible bondholders to exchange their
holdings
* Says participation of lending banks in recapitalization
plan requires final approval from respective lending banks'
credit committees
* Says decision of credit committees is expected around
April 5, 2017
* Says one of the Company’s major holders of preference
shares (9.2%) and convertible bonds (15.3%), MGA Holding AB,
supports the board’s recommendation and has offered in advance
to accept the exchange offers
