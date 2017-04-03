April 3 Eniro AB

* Eniro presents recapitalization plan

* Says new issue of ordinary shares for SEK 275 mln

* Says offering to holders of convertibles and preference shares to exchange convertibles to ordinary shares

* Says decrease in interest-bearing loans by SEK 828 mln if owners of convertibles and preference shares accept offer and new share issue carried out

* Says board of directors recommends that annual general meeting vote in favor of making an offer to preference shareholders and convertible bondholders to exchange their holdings

* Says participation of lending banks in recapitalization plan requires final approval from respective lending banks' credit committees

* Says decision of credit committees is expected around April 5, 2017

* Says one of the Company's major holders of preference shares (9.2%) and convertible bonds (15.3%), MGA Holding AB, supports the board's recommendation and has offered in advance to accept the exchange offers