BRIEF-Coweaver to buy facilities for 17.9 bln won
* Says it will buy 17.9 billion won worth of facilities to expand business scale
April 12 Eniro AB
* Lending banks approve eniro's recapitalization plan
* A final approval from the credit committees was a requirement for the six Lending Banks participation in the recapitalization plan presented on April 3, 2017
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Enters into a software integration agreement with chasm consulting pty ltd (chasm)