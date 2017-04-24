BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Enjoyor Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 30 million yuan to set up a financial service JV, jointly with controlling shareholder
* Says JV will be capitalized at 100 million yuan and co will own 30 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ebcf6v
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
