BRIEF-ASBISc May prelim revenue up 22 pct yoy
MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY
May 31 Enjoyor Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plans
* Says it plans to transfer its stake in Beijing unit for 267.3 million yuan ($39.21 million)
($1 = 6.8169 Chinese yuan renminbi)
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion in the second-largest U.S. initial public offering this year.
Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share