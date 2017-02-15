UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 ENL Commercial Ltd:
* HY ended Dec 2016 turnover 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.27 billion rupees year ago
* HY loss before taxation 5.9 million rupees versus loss of 16.8 million rupees year ago
* Expect the group to continue on its good performance for the coming quarter Source : bit.ly/2kwaHIP Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources