May 15 ENL Commercial Ltd:

* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago

* Q3 loss for the period at 3.8 million rupees versus loss of 9.9 million rupees year ago

* Has declared a final dividend of rs 0.20 per share, dividend will be paid on or about 31 July 2017