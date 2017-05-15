BRIEF-First Mutual Holdings contemplates acquisition of controlling interest in co in insurance sector
* Says co is contemplating acquisition of controlling interest in a company in insurance sector
May 15 ENL Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 turnover 10.28 billion rupees versus 10.3 billion rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 442.9 million rupees versus 629 million rupees year ago
* Says board has decided to declare slightly lower final dividend compared to last year’s
* Says board has decided to declare slightly lower final dividend compared to last year's

* Says group should post increased operating profits for full year but profit after taxation will be negatively impacted by the impairment charges booked by nmh for year ended sept 2016
