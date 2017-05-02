French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 EnLink Midstream Llc
* Enlink midstream says enlink midstream partners reaffirmed 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance
* Enlink midstream reports first quarter 2017 results, provides commercial and operational updates
* Enlink midstream says reaffirmed its cash available for distribution guidance outlook for full-year 2017
* Enlink midstream says enlink midstream partners reports qtrly loss per unit $0.03
* Enlink midstream says enlink midstream partners reports q1 total revenues $1.32 billion versus $889.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: