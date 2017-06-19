June 19 Enlink Midstream Llc:
* Enlink Midstream - subsidiary of Enlink entered into a
long-term, fee-based agreement with a subsidiary of Oneok Inc
* Enlink Midstream says deal is immediately accretive to
Enlink's earnings and requires no incremental capital
expenditures
* Enlink Midstream says volume commitments in agreement
scale only as Enlink adds processing capacity
* Enlink Midstream - agreement to move NGLS from co's
central Oklahoma position to Enlink's Cajun-Sibon platform and
Mont Belvieu Trading and Storage Hub
* Enlink Midstream - co's central Oklahoma NGLS will be
transported through ONEOK's Arbuckle, Sterling systems, which
ONEOK plans to expand by end of 2018
* Enlink Midstream Partners - arrangement provides immediate
NGL transportation solution that allows Enlink to plan for
processing capacity expansions
