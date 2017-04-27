BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Enova International Inc:
* Enova reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue rose 10.1 percent to $192.3 million
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.40
* Enova International Inc- for q2 of 2017, enova expects total revenue of $190 million to $200 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.88 to $1.44
* Enova International - for full year 2017, enova expects total revenue of $810 million to $880 million
* Enova International Inc- for q2 of 2017 enova expects diluted earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.40
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $831.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $192.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2rATt0H Further company coverage: