April 27 Enova International Inc:

* Enova reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue rose 10.1 percent to $192.3 million

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.40

* Enova International Inc- for q2 of 2017, enova expects total revenue of $190 million to $200 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.88 to $1.44

* Enova International - for full year 2017, enova expects total revenue of $810 million to $880 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $831.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $831.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $192.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S