BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Enphase Energy Inc
* Enphase Energy reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $54.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $62.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $80 million
* Enphase Energy Inc says expect gaap and non-gaap gross margin for Q2 to be within a range of 17 percent to 20 percent
* Q2 revenue view $82.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016