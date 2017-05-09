May 9 Enphase Energy Inc

* Enphase Energy reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $54.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $62.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $80 million

* Enphase Energy Inc says expect gaap and non-gaap gross margin for Q2 to be within a range of 17 percent to 20 percent

* Q2 revenue view $82.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S