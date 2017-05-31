BRIEF-IDT Corp to sell Gibraltar based banking unit
* Idt corp says agreed to sell its idt financial services holdings limited subsidiary to jar fintech limited
May 31 Enpowered Solutions LLC:
* Enpowered Solutions, LLC, expands offerings through key acquisition
* Enpowered Solutions, LLC - expanding services through acquisition of certain professional services contracts and related employees from Enernoc
* Enpowered Solutions LLC - with acquisition, co will expand its offices in Santa Ana, ca and add new locations in San Francisco bay area and Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m