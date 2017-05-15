May 15 Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of
subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
* Joint reorganization plan remains subject to district
court approval
* Enpro anticipates that bankruptcy court will soon enter
its order recommending confirmation of joint plan
* District court has scheduled a hearing on June 12, 2017 to
consider bankruptcy court's recommendation
* Joint plan implements terms of a comprehensive settlement
reached in March 2016
* Bankruptcy court also announced that it will recommend
that district court approve several settlements with insurance
carriers
* Bankruptcy court says will recommend that court approve
settlements with two insurance carriers that issued primary
general liability policies prior to Jan 1, 1976
* Insurance settlements are subject to a notice period and
possibility of objections prior to June 12 hearing
* On May 15, 2017 U.S. bankruptcy court announced its
decision recommending that court confirm joint plan of
reorganization
* Joint plan of reorganization of certain of Enpro's
subsidiaries, including Garlock Sealing Technologies Llc (GST
LLC)
