May 15 Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan

* Joint reorganization plan remains subject to district court approval

* Enpro anticipates that bankruptcy court will soon enter its order recommending confirmation of joint plan

* District court has scheduled a hearing on June 12, 2017 to consider bankruptcy court's recommendation

* Joint plan implements terms of a comprehensive settlement reached in March 2016

* Bankruptcy court also announced that it will recommend that district court approve several settlements with insurance carriers

* Bankruptcy court says will recommend that court approve settlements with two insurance carriers that issued primary general liability policies prior to Jan 1, 1976

* Insurance settlements are subject to a notice period and possibility of objections prior to June 12 hearing

* On May 15, 2017 U.S. bankruptcy court announced its decision recommending that court confirm joint plan of reorganization

* Joint plan of reorganization of certain of Enpro's subsidiaries, including Garlock Sealing Technologies Llc (GST LLC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: