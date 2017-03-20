March 20 Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro industries - announced its intention to commence an offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2022
* Enpro industries - additional notes will be treated as single series with outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount 5.875% senior notes due 2022