BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple says issued $400 mln senior unsecured notes
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing
March 21 Enpro Industries Inc
* Enpro Industries prices tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes
* Enpro Industries Inc - priced its previously announced offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2022
* Enpro Industries Inc - additional notes were priced at 101.0% of principal amount, plus accrued interest from march 15, 2017 to closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares