a day ago
BRIEF-Enpro Industries says joint plan of reorganization consummated and became effective
#Bankruptcy News
July 31, 2017 / 12:56 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Enpro Industries says joint plan of reorganization consummated and became effective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro industries says joint plan of reorganization consummated and became effective; Gst and Oldco became free to operate its respective business​

* Enpro industries - Gst and Oldco have been reconsolidated with co for financial reporting purposes as of joint plan effective date​

* Enpro industries inc - ‍joint plan permanently resolves asbestos claims against Gst Llc, Garrison And Oldco, as successor by merger to Coltec​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

