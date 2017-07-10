FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Enra Group says unit accepts a letter of award from PC Myanmar (Hong Kong)
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 5:31 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Enra Group says unit accepts a letter of award from PC Myanmar (Hong Kong)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Enra Group Bhd :

* ENRA SPM Sdn accepted a letter of award (LOA) from PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Limited , a unit of Petronas

* Award is for a 4-year primary period with a total value of approximately $48 million‍​

* LOA for the lease of a single point mooring system and storage tanker to PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Ltd

* Expects the project to contribute positively to the earnings of company in the next financial year and onwards Source text : (bit.ly/2uH7YCU) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.