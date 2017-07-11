BRIEF-Ensco announces three drillship contracts

July 11 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc:

* Ensco Plc announces three drillship contracts

* Ensco Plc - Ensco DS-4 contracted to Chevron for two years Ensco DS-10 contracted to Shell for one year Ensco DS-7 to return to work with total​

* Ensco Plc - ‍awarded three drillship contracts offshore West Africa, representing an aggregate three years of contracted term​

* Ensco Plc - Ensco DS-4 is expected to commence a two-year contract with Chevron offshore Nigeria in August 2017

* Ensco Plc - ‍three drillship contracts offshore West Africa also represent more than six additional years of options​

* Ensco Plc - Ensco DS-10 is scheduled to commence work with shell offshore Nigeria in Q1 2018

* Ensco Plc - ‍contract drilling expense for Q2 2017 is expected to be approximately $282 million after adjustment​

* Ensco Plc - ‍anticipated capital expenditures are now expected to total approximately $350 million for nine month period from Q2 2017 through Q4 2017​

* Ensco Plc - Ensco DS-10 delivery is expected to be accelerated into Q3 2017 from Q1 2019

* Ensco Plc -Ensco DS-7 is now scheduled to mobilize to ivory coast to drill one well beginning in Aug 2017 that is expected to take 60 days to complete