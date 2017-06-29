BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Atwood Oceanics Inc
* Ensco Plc and Atwood Oceanics Inc announce early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
* Atwood Oceanics Inc says have received notice from DoJ and FTC granting early termination of waiting period under U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust
* Atwood Oceanics Inc - merger closing condition with respect to expiration or termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act has been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
