BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
April 26 Ensco Plc
* Loss of $0.09 per share for q1 2017
* Results from discontinued operations were zero cents per share in both q1 2017 and q1 2016
* Adjusted for items loss, from continuing operations was $0.04 per share in q1 2017
* Continuing operations revenues were $471 million in q1 2017 compared to $814 million a year ago
* Contract drilling expense declined to $278 million in q1 2017 from $364 million
* Qtrly decline in contract drilling expense was mostly due to lower activity-based costs from fewer rig operating days
* $3.3 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities at 31 march 2017
* Q1 total rig utilization 58 percent versus 65 percent
* Q1 total average day rate $156,441 versus $208,117 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
* Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries