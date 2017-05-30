BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 30 Atwood Oceanics Inc
* Upon deal close,Ensco and Atwood shareholders to own about 69% and 31%, respectively of outstanding shares of Ensco
* Ensco plc to acquire Atwood Oceanics Inc.
* Ensco expects to realize annual pre-tax expense synergies of approximately $65 million for full year 2019 and beyond
* Atwood shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of ensco for each share of atwood common stock for a total value of $10.72 per atwood share
* Says Definitive merger agreement was unanimously approved by each company's board of directors
* Says there are no financing conditions for the transaction
* Co, Ensco have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which ensco will acquire atwood in an all-stock transaction
* Says based on anticipated annual savings, planned combination is expected to be accretive to projected discounted cash flows
* Says estimated enterprise value of combined company is $6.9 billion
* Atwood oceanics inc says ensco's executive management will continue with carl trowell as president and chief executive officer
* Says Ensco will continue to be domiciled in UK and senior executive officers will be located in London and Houston
* Combined company will have approximately $3.7 billion in revenue backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.