UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
April 5 Enservco Corp:
* Enservco corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into tenth effective as of march 31, 2017
* Enservco Corp - amendment with respect to co's amended and restated revolving credit and security agreement dated as of September 12, 2014
* Enservco- amendment modified definition of adjusted Ebitda,amended certain financial covenants of co,amended term of 2014 credit agreement to April 30, 2018
* Enservco Corp - amendment required company to obtain at least $1.0 million subordinated indebtedness Source text:(bit.ly/2nYOTZD) Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018