BRIEF-Valeant says John Paulson joins company's board of directors
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:
May 8 Ensign Energy Services Inc
* Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.16
* Q1 loss per share C$0.09
* Q1 revenue C$251.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$262.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017 remains targeted at $61 million
* Abundance of idle oilfield equipment has resulted in continued pricing pressure
* Activity internationally is expected to remain relatively flat for year when compared to Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 When Wal-Mart Stores Inc bought online retailer Jet.com for $3 billion last year, it marked a crucial moment - the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, after years of ceding e-commerce leadership to arch rival Amazon, intended to compete.
LOS ANGELES/MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 16 The merger that shook food and retail stocks on Friday - Amazon.com Inc's proposed deal to buy Whole Foods Market Inc - rattled some employees of the upscale grocery chain who expressed fears ranging from layoffs to the loss of their laid-back corporate culture.