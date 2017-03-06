March 6 Ensign Energy Services Inc

* Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.32

* Q4 loss per share C$0.41

* Q4 revenue C$234 million versus i/b/e/s view C$216.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

co's decreased operating and financial results for 2016 fiscal year resulted from slow recovery of oil and natural gas prices