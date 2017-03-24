March 24 Enstar Group Ltd

* Enstar Group Ltd - on March 20, 2017, co exercised accordion feature available under its amended and restated $665 million revolving credit facility

* Enstar Group- increased total commitments under facility by $166.25 million - sec filing

* Enstar Group Ltd - increased total commitments brings total amount available under facility to an aggregate principal amount of $831.25 million

* Enstar Group Ltd - following the increase, as of March 20, 2017, company had $585.82 million of available unutilized capacity under facility