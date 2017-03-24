GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after US tech rout, yen slips as BOJ stands pat
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
March 24 Enstar Group Ltd
* Enstar Group Ltd - on March 20, 2017, co exercised accordion feature available under its amended and restated $665 million revolving credit facility
* Enstar Group- increased total commitments under facility by $166.25 million - sec filing
* Enstar Group Ltd - increased total commitments brings total amount available under facility to an aggregate principal amount of $831.25 million
* Enstar Group Ltd - following the increase, as of March 20, 2017, company had $585.82 million of available unutilized capacity under facility Source text: (bit.ly/2nL2jL6) Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.