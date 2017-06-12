June 12 Ensync Inc
* Ensync Energy sells additional power purchase agreement
for residential project in hawaii
* Ensync Inc - 300-kilowatt ensync energy system will
provide electricity to complex at a contracted price for 20-year
term of power purchase agreement
* Ensync Inc - revenue will be recognized in coming quarters
based upon completion of project milestones
* Ensync Inc - announces sale of a power purchase agreement
(ppa) for a 120-unit apartment complex in oahu, hawaii
