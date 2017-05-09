BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 Ensync Inc:
* Ensync terminates supply agreement with SPI Solar, Inc.
* Ensync Inc - due to failure of SPI Solar. To meet purchase obligations under supply agreement with co, co has terminated supply agreement
* Ensync - pursuant to supply agreement co agreed to sell, spi agreed to purchase energy management system solutions for solar projects and related services
* Ensync - SPI never made any purchases under supply agreement
* Ensync - it will no longer be possible for warrant to purchase shares of common stock acquired by SPI to become exercisable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.