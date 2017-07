July 20 (Reuters) - Entegra Financial Corp

* Entegra Financial Corp. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Entegra Financial Corp - Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 16.8%, to $10.2 million for Q2 compared to $8.7 million for same period in 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32