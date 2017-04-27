BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Entegris Inc
* Entegris reports strong first-quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales rose 18.9 percent to $317.4 million
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.26
* Sees q2 2017 sales $315 million to $330 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $304.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer