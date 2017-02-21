Feb 21 Entellus Medical Inc:

* Entellus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue rose 20 percent to $21.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $86 million to $90 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $19 million to $20 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 14 to 20 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 12 to 18 percent

* Says full year 2017 net loss is expected to be in a range of $24 million to $32 million

* Entellus Medical Inc - Q1 2017 net loss is expected to be in a range of $9 million to $11 million

* Gross margin is expected to be in a range of 72% to 74% for full year 2017

* Says gross margin is expected to be in a range of 72% to 74% for full year 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.95, revenue view $90.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects Q1 2017 revenue will be in a range of $19 million to $20 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $20.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: