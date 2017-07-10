FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Entercom Communications, on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement, plan of merger
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 10, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Entercom Communications, on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement, plan of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications:

* Entercom Communications - on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement and plan of merger - sec filing

* Entercom Communications Corp - company's board of directors will be comprised of ten members

* Entercom communications corp - ten members will be made up of all six directors from company's current board of directors and four new directors

* Entercom Communications - Leslie Moonves, Joseph R. Ianniello agreed to execute and deliver an irrevocable letter of resignation from company's board Source text (bit.ly/2tHlSEL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.