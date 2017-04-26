REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 Entergy Corp:
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
* Entergy reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 utility, parent & other adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55
* Entergy - affirmed 2017 operating guidance in of $4.75 to $5.35 per share and utility, parent & other adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entergy Corp - Q1 2017 earnings per share of 99 cents on an operational basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.