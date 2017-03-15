Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 15 Enterprise Products Partners Lp
* Enterprise acquires Azure natural gas gathering system
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to our distributable cash flow per unit
* United States Bankruptcy Court entered an order approving sale by Azure to enterprise's affiliate on March 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.