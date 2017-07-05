BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
July 5 Enterprise Products Partners Lp
* Enterprise announces additional contracts for midland to echo pipeline system
* Enterprise products partners lp - executed additional long-term contracts to provide transportation services on midland to echo crude oil pipeline system
* Enterprise products partners lp - midland to sealy pipeline is expected to begin limited commercial activities during q4 of 2017
* Enterprise products partners lp - execution of additional agreements brings total committed volumes on midland to sealy segment of this system to 335,000 bpd
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism