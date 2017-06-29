June 29 Enterprise Products Partners Lp:
* Enterprise products partners - adding 300 million cubic
feet/day of capacity at cryogenic natural gas processing
facility under construction near Orla, Texas
* Enterprise Products Partners Lp - Orla II, a second
processing train at Orla facility, will double inlet capacity of
facility to 600,000 mmcf/d
* Enterprise products partners - Orla II will increase
extraction of natural gas liquids from 40,000 bpd to 80,000 bpd
at Orla facility
* Enterprise products partners lp - shin oak pipeline will
have an initial capacity of 250,000 bpd and will be expandable
to 600,000 bpd
* Enterprise products partners lp - orla ii capacity is
expected to be available in q3 of 2018
* Enterprise products - expansion of orla facility will
bring partnership's total natural gas processing capacity to
over 1 billion cubic feet/day
