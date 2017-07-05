BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
July 5 Enterprise Products Partners Lp
* Enterprise declares quarterly distribution increase
* Enterprise products partners lp - board of general partner declared an increase in quarterly cash distribution paid to partners to $0.42 per common unit
* Enterprise products partners lp - new distribution represents a 5.0 percent increase over distribution declared with respect to q2 of 2016
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism