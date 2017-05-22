May 22 Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from placing will be approximately hk$30.75 million and hk$30.01 million respectively

* Co to place, through placing agent 25 million new shares to not less than six independent placees at placing price of hk$1.23 per placing share

* Placing agent is Get Nice Securities Limited