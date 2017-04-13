Italy - Factors to watch on June 15
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
April 13 Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd
* Offeror received acceptances in respect of a total of 113.4 million offer shares under offer, representing about 22.62% of entire issued share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Says it wins bid for purchasing project worth 44 million yuan
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY