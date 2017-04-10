BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Enterprise Products Partners Lp -
* Construction of a new 571-mile pipeline to transport volumes of natural gas liquids
* Pipeline to transport NGL from Permian basin to co's NGL fractionation and storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas
* The pipeline will have an initial design capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, expandable to 600,000 bpd
* Project is expected to be in service in q2 of 2019
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017