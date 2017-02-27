BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
Feb 27 Entertainment Network India Ltd
* Co participated in 2nd batch of phase-3 auctions; after this batch of auctions, ENIL has acquired licenses in 21 new cities
* Says frequencies are expected to become operational towards the end of FY18
* Says total value of bids made worth 513 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2l2B5PC) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment